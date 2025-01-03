Star Diamond Corp Sells 5,707,634 Shares of Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF) Stock

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF – Get Free Report) insider Star Diamond Corp sold 5,707,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$114,152.68.
Wescan Goldfields Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of Wescan Goldfields stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.04. 76,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,994. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.14. Wescan Goldfields Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
Wescan Goldfields Company Profile
