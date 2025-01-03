StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AE opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.87. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $695.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.00 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

