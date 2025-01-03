StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

