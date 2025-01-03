Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Announces Earnings Results

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

Taylor Devices stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.03. Taylor Devices has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

