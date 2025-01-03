TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Shares Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.65. 377,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 265,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$640.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tobias Dengel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$355,000.00. Also, Director Brian Hannon sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$31,184.69. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Articles

