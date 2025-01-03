TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.06.

TELUS stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$19.99. 1,751,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,887. The stock has a market cap of C$29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$19.10 and a 1-year high of C$24.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.70.

In other TELUS news, Director Marc Parent acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,964.00. Also, Director Victor George Dodig acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,138,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

