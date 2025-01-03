Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.30 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 163.83 ($2.03). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 164.39 ($2.03), with a volume of 469,008 shares.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.26.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

