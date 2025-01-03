Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,025,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,003,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.70. 1,737,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

