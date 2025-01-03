The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. 41,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,979. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

