Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 17,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

