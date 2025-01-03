Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.38.

TPZ has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a C$34.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 0.50. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.76%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

