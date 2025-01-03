Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.60 and traded as high as $47.70. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 4,204 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 116,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth about $384,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

