Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.60 and traded as high as $47.70. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 4,204 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
