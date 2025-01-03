Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

TTD stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.43. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,528 shares of company stock worth $37,031,290. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

