TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Steven M. Chaouki Sells 1,000 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,076.80. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TRU traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $92.27. The stock had a trading volume of 982,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,744. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $63.03 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,428.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 211,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $242,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.06.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

