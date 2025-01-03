Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research firms recently commented on VERA. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,490.59. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,776,849.28. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $3,675,681 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

