Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,165,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,179,000. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Tesla by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,892 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $14.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.13. 43,875,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,495,516. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 107.98, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,886 shares of company stock worth $169,393,831. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.