Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 2,083,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

