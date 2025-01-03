Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 61,915 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,915 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,159. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.