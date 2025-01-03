Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $535.00 and last traded at $535.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $519.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.54.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

