Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEEI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. 744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

