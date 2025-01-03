Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $4.71. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 68,486 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 432,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
