Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $4.71. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 68,486 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $441.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 432,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

