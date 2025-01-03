Zacks Research Predicts Exelon’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.19.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after buying an additional 3,115,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exelon by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Exelon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,502 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 4,103.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

