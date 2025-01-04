Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.50 and traded as high as C$27.74. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$27.73, with a volume of 398,562 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$492.35 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Alexander Fleck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,700.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

