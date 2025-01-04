AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $128.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $118.25 and a one year high of $209.44.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of AMCON Distributing worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.