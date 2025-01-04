Analysts Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Target Price at $127.50

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $497,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $126.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

