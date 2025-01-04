Analysts Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Target Price at $127.50

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.
CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health
Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:CAH opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $126.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 56.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Health
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.