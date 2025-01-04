Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.110-2.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down from $179.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.29.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $170.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $148.05 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.58%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.