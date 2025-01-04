Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Trading Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. 482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Arca Continental Stock Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.
Arca Continental Company Profile
Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.
