Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.12 and last traded at $38.61. Approximately 260,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 208,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arqit Quantum from $27.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

