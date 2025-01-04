Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.22 ($2.88) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.89). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 229 ($2.84), with a volume of 56,865 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £173.94 million, a P/E ratio of 325.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.58.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Aurora Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 428.57%.
Aurora UK Alpha plc is a UK listed Investment Trust which strives to provide shareholders with long term returns through capital and income growth by investing predominantly in a portfolio of UK listed companies.
