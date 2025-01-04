AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.95 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.74 ($0.20). Approximately 7,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 192,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.67 ($0.19).
AUTO1 Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.50, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
About AUTO1 Group
AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.
