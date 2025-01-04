Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 7033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Barloworld Stock Up 35.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Barloworld Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

