BKV (NYSE:BKV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 45598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

BKV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BKV from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BKV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

