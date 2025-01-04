BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MUI stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.