BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

MUJ opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

