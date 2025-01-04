Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0697 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
