Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.38.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
About Boralex
Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.
