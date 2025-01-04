Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.65. 523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Bright Scholar Education Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.41.
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Scholar Education
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.