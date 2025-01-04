Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.65. 523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

