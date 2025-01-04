Brokerages Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Target Price at $41.00

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

