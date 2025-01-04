Brokerages Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target at $6.67

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 97,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 314,482 shares in the last quarter. Covalent Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 49,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 817,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 47,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $953.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

