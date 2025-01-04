Brokerages Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target at $6.67

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vivid Seats Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $953.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
See Also
