Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Purchases £33,200 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) insider Andrea Montague acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,660 ($20.62) per share, for a total transaction of £33,200 ($41,242.24).

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 1,670 ($20.75) on Friday. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,505 ($18.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,140 ($26.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,644.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4,282.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.71) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.