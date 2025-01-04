Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,659 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

