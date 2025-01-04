Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.84.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.
About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
