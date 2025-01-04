Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.84.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $5.22 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

