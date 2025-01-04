CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

CGON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $19,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,110,068. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 73.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,166,000 after buying an additional 717,722 shares during the period. Yu Fan bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the second quarter valued at $49,828,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CG Oncology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,526,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CG Oncology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,230,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 100,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CG Oncology by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 528,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CGON opened at $30.52 on Monday. CG Oncology has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

