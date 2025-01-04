Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

CMPR stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $104.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.51 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cimpress by 23.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

