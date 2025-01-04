Contrasting Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) & Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pluri and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 0.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,108.79%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Pluri.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Pluri has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pluri and Evaxion Biotech A/S”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $598,000.00 40.25 -$20.89 million ($6.03) -0.72 Evaxion Biotech A/S $3.30 million 1.62 -$22.12 million ($0.29) -3.14

Pluri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evaxion Biotech A/S. Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri -4,184.28% -917.18% -82.85% Evaxion Biotech A/S -347.83% N/A -79.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Pluri shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evaxion Biotech A/S beats Pluri on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include some vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage, which includes EVX-B1 for the prevention of S. aureus-induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing elective abdominal hernia surgery; EVX-B2 to target diseases caused by N. gonorrhoeae; EVX-B3 for eliciting strong humoral antibody and cellular immune response to the bacterial pathogen; and EVX-V1, viral vaccine product candidate for targeting Cytomegalovirus. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

