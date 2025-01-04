Contrasting Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR) and AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW)

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) and Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AMMO and Revelyst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get AMMO alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMMO 0 1 0 0 2.00 Revelyst 0 0 0 0 0.00

AMMO currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Given AMMO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AMMO is more favorable than Revelyst.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

26.4% of AMMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Revelyst shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of AMMO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Revelyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AMMO has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelyst has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMMO and Revelyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMMO -15.19% 2.35% 2.09% Revelyst -0.34% 19.53% 9.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMMO and Revelyst”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMMO $141.75 million 1.02 -$15.56 million ($0.21) -5.81 Revelyst $1.23 billion 0.96 -$5.51 million ($0.18) -111.56

Revelyst has higher revenue and earnings than AMMO. Revelyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMMO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revelyst beats AMMO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMMO

(Get Free Report)

AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories. In addition, the company's products comprises of armor piercing and hard armor piercing incendiary precision ammunition; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company has a license agreement with Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. AMMO, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Revelyst

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc. is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. The company principally serves outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Vista Outdoor Inc. is based in ANOKA, Minn.

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.