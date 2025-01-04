Contrasting Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) & Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) and Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hudbay Minerals and Rock Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 0 4 2 3.33 Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.99%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

57.8% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Rock Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals 4.23% 7.44% 3.34% Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Rock Energy Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $2.04 billion 1.63 $66.37 million $0.23 36.78 Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Rock Energy Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Rock Energy Resources

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

