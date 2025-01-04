Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Up 8.7% – Time to Buy?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 189,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,811,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £631,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About Coro Energy

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

