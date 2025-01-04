Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 264,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 645,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$0.30.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

