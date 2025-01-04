Costamare Inc. (CMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 6th

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Costamare has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $13.02 on Friday. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

Costamare last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $434.13 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

